Nic Sallis joins Konexial to lead operational strategy

By Dana Guthrie -
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Konexial strengthens leadership team with Nic Sallis as vice president of operations and support. (Photo courtesy Konexial)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Konexial is announcing the appointment of Nic Sallis as its new vice president of operations and support.

“Nic’s operational leadership, data-driven mindset, and customer-first approach are a perfect fit for Konexial as we scale our platform and team,” said Ken Evans, CEO, Konexial. “His ability to lead complex operations while aligning people, processes, and technology is exactly what we need as we continue redefining what modern logistics technology looks like.”

Nic Sallis

“I’ve long admired how Konexial combines purpose-driven technology with practical solutions for real-world logistics challenges,” Sallis said. “I’m excited to help drive operational alignment that empowers our customers, supports our teams, and accelerates our mission to transform transportation.”

Sallis joins Konexial with a proven track record of operational excellence, technology-driven leadership, and deep experience across the freight, logistics and supply chain sectors, according to a company press release.

“With over a decade of experience transforming transportation operations and scaling high-performing teams, Sallis brings the leadership acumen required to fuel Konexial’s continued growth in the connected fleet technology market,” Konexial said. “Prior to joining Konexial, he held senior roles at industry innovators such as FleetDrive 360 and was instrumental in implementing scalable systems and customer-centric infrastructure in high-growth environments.”

Cross-Functional Operational Strategy

In his new role, Sallis will lead cross-functional operational strategy, including implementation, customer support, technical operations, and internal process optimization. His focus will be on increasing efficiency, driving customer satisfaction and enabling Konexial’s next chapter of scale and innovation.

“Konexial continues to expand its portfolio of intelligent fleet tools, which includes Ki Technology, a proprietary intelligence engine that powers real-time safety, automation and performance, as well as QR code tracking and geo-intelligent asset management,” Konexial said. “The addition of Sallis further positions the company to deliver unparalleled value to supply chains and fleets of all sizes.”

