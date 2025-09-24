Driver killed in rollover accident in California

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A commercial truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Red Bluff, Calif. on Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a crash on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:49 a.m.
CHP Red Bluff officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor and 53-foot box trailer on southbound I-5 at Gyle Road. Authorities say the treliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Freightliner, towing a 2017 53-foot trailer with assorted alcoholic beverages, was traveling northbound on I-5 when, for reasons yet unknown, it crossed the center divider, entered the southbound lanes, and overturned into a dirt embankment on the right shoulder.
The driver was transported to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Red Bluff and was pronounced deceased. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.