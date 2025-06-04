CSCMP State of Logistics Report highlights navigating the fog of global commerce

NEW YORK — The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) is releasing the findings of its annual State of Logistics Report.

“Today’s logistics leaders are operating in a world of rapid shifts and persistent uncertainty—a true fog of global commerce. This year’s State of Logistics Report helps supply chain professionals cut through that fog with insight, data, and direction, said Mark Baxa, CSCMP president, CEO. “It highlights not only the challenges of disrupted trade flows, evolving customer expectations, and constrained capacity, but also the resilience and innovation reshaping the logistics landscape. At CSCMP, we’re proud to provide this essential industry benchmark, empowering leaders to navigate complexity and chart a confident course forward.”

Navigating a Rapidly Changing Industry

The longstanding report indicates that businesses continue to navigate through a fog of supply chain and economic uncertainty. What is true today may not be true tomorrow in this rapidly changing landscape.

Created annually for CSCMP by global consulting firm Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics, the publication offers to the industry a close-up of the American economy through the lens of the logistics sector.

The report further suggests ongoing fragile business optimism driven by fluctuating demand, emerging technological disruptions, and a renewed need for resilience and agility.

Notable Trends and Statistics

U.S. business logistics costs are $2.58 trillion, which amounts to 8.8% of the national GDP. Last year, the numbers were $2.45 trillion and 8.8% respectively.

The logistics industry in 2024 saw a return to pre-pandemic patterns in some areas, but was also marked by flat business volumes, excess truck capacity and rising operational costs.

E-commerce continues to move along at a brisk pace, with global online retail sales nearing $6.3 trillion, resulting in more efficient last-mile delivery, increasingly agile warehousing, and a stronger demand for air freight.

Geopolitical tensions, combined with proposed and enacted tariffs, and shifting trade regulations around the world, have combined to increase transit times, capacity constraints, rate volatility in ocean freight (leading to longer home package delivery times and delays), and a greater reliance from third-party logistics providers to deliver end-to-end support.

Mexico overtook China as the United States’ largest trading partner in 2024. Transactions between the U.S. and Mexico topped at a record $840 billion, a 6% year-over-year improvement.

Technology investment continues to be an essential component of the modern supply chain. Data analytics, artificial intelligence as well as robotics and automation are among the headliners supply chain leaders are working on.

Moving Beyond Short-Term Fixes

“As the fog thickens, the logistics industry must move beyond short-term fixes and fundamentally rethink resilience—not as a luxury, but as a strategic imperative embedded in networks, technology, and decision-making,” said Korhan Acar, Kearney partner and lead author for the State of Logistics Report. “In a world defined by disruption, resilience is what ensures continuity, enabling agility and long-term durability. And as AI and automation drive down the cost of building resilient supply chains, the greater risk now lies in standing still.”

Andy Moses, senior vice president of solutions and sales strategy, Penske Logistics also noted the impotance of the report’s contents.

“There is a great deal of quality content in this year’s State of Logistics Report,” Moses said. “Each day, we are helping our customers find resiliency in their supply chains, as we leverage best-in-class technology and amass capacity on a flexible basis as needed.”