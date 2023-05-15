CTK Trucking & Logistics expands services in New York area

NEW YORK — CTK Trucking & Logistics, a family-owned company offering trucking, logistics, demolition and junk removal services in the New York City area, has announced that it is expanding its service offerings.

The company has been serving the Tri-State region for more than seven years, and since winning the largest-ever recycling contract in New York City in November 2021, it has “continued to grow its business and reputation as a reliable and affordable service provider,” a news release stated.

CTK Trucking & Logistics was founded by President Neal Mcleod, who, after working in the trucking industry for 15 years, decided to pursue his own business venture.

“Our goal has always been to offer our clients reliable and affordable trucking and junk removal services, and we’re thrilled that our clients have responded so positively to our offerings,” Mcleod said. “With our expanded service offerings, we’re confident that we can meet the needs of even more clients in the Tri-State area.”

CTK Trucking & Logistics’ expanded service offerings include additional container rental services and specialized transportation services.

The company is now equipped to handle more complex demolition projects, including interior demolition, structural demolition and selective demolition, according to the news release.

“The specialized transportation services will cater to the specific needs of clients with unique shipping and logistical challenges,” the news release stated. “These services will provide customized solutions to help clients navigate complex transportation and logistics requirements, such as overweight loads, time-sensitive deliveries, and earth materials transportation.”

In addition to these expanded services, CTK Trucking & Logistics is also investing in new technology and equipment. The company recently upgraded its fleet of trucks and equipment to reduce emissions and increase efficiency.

“We believe that our clients deserve the best service possible, and that means constantly evaluating and expanding our offerings to meet their needs,” Mcleod said. “By offering these specialized services, we can help clients tackle their toughest transportation and demolition challenges, all while providing the same exceptional customer service they’ve come to expect from CTK Trucking & Logistics.”