CVSN strengthens leadership with new board of directors for 2024-2025 term

Grand Rapids, Mich. — With a steadfast commitment to advancing the industry and supporting its members, The Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) has appointed new leaders who bring a wealth of experience, strategic insight and dedication to serving the needs of the commercial vehicle aftermarket.
Leading the board is Ian Johnston, who has been elected as president for the 2024-2025 term.
“The CVSN Board of Directors is a cornerstone of our association’s mission to support and advance the commercial vehicle aftermarket,” Johnston said. “I am honored to lead such an accomplished and committed group of professionals who are dedicated to driving positive change in our industry.”
The 2024-2025 CVSN Board of Directors includes:
- President: Ian Johnston, vice-president operations and marketing, Harman HVS Ltd.
- Vice President: Mike Harris, president parts and service, FleetPride.
- Treasurer: Corey Miller, CEO, Parts for Trucks.
- Ex-Officio: Nick Seidel, vice president, Action Truck Parts.
Board Members:
- Marc-Philippe Beaudoin, vice president of product management, UAP Inc.
- Chris Baer, president and CEO, VIPAR HD Inc.
- Tina Hubbard, president and CEO, HDA Truck Pride.
- Carl Mesker, CMO, Hinton Transportation.
- Andy Wierda, Owner, Western Michigan Fleet Parts.
Representing CVSN’s Supplier Community:
- Steve Hansen, vice president of marketing and communications, High Bar Brands.
- Chris Reamsnyder, vice president HD Sales, Dayton Parts.
- Jason Soika, general manager, US and Canadian Aftermarket, Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems.
“This new board represents a blend of diverse expertise from both the supplier and distributor segments, ensuring that the needs and perspectives of all members are well-represented,” the release said. “CVSN looks forward to a productive term under the guidance of this dedicated team, as they work to address industry challenges, promote growth, and enhance opportunities for the commercial vehicle aftermarket.”