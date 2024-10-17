TheTrucker.com
CVSN strengthens leadership with new board of directors for 2024-2025 term

By Dana Guthrie -
CVSN announces board of directors for 2024-2025 term; Ian Johnston named president. (Photo courtesy Ian Johnston via LinkedIn.)

Grand Rapids, Mich.  With a steadfast commitment to advancing the industry and supporting its members, The Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) has appointed new leaders who bring a wealth of experience, strategic insight and dedication to serving the needs of the commercial vehicle aftermarket.

Leading the board is Ian Johnston, who has been elected as president for the 2024-2025 term.

“The CVSN Board of Directors is a cornerstone of our association’s mission to support and advance the commercial vehicle aftermarket,” Johnston said. “I am honored to lead such an accomplished and committed group of professionals who are dedicated to driving positive change in our industry.”

The 2024-2025 CVSN Board of Directors includes:
Board Members:
Representing CVSN’s Supplier Community:
“This new board represents a blend of diverse expertise from both the supplier and distributor segments, ensuring that the needs and perspectives of all members are well-represented,” the release said. “CVSN looks forward to a productive term under the guidance of this dedicated team, as they work to address industry challenges, promote growth, and enhance opportunities for the commercial vehicle aftermarket.”
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

