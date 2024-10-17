Charging ahead: Voltera adds two new sites to California electric truck network

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Voltera is making another stride forward with the acquisition of two new ZEV infrastructure development sites.

“Securing these two sites in California is a significant step forward in our mission to support the electrification of commercial fleets,” said Sylvia Hendron, chief development officer at Voltera. “Each location has been carefully chosen and developed to meet the unique needs of ZEV fleets, from proximity to key transit routes to securing necessary funding.”

According to a company press release, the acquisition brings the company’s total portfolio to 22 sites strategically positioned across key transit hubs in California, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and Florida. This portfolio of sites underscores Voltera’s commitment to supporting the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions in the United States.

The first newly acquired site, a prime 0.85-acre parcel at 1707 East Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington, CA, is strategically located just four miles from the Port of Long Beach (POLB) and five miles from the Port of Los Angeles (POLA), according to the release.

“This ideal location will support the region’s significant drayage operations,” the company said in the release. “The site can accommodate up to 30 electrified stalls and has already secured a power supply of up to five megawatts from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Additionally, Voltera has obtained an exemption from the local truck use moratorium, ensuring smooth operations.”

Additionally, the Wilmington site has been awarded grants totaling $4.1 million to reduce truck emissions and improve air quality in Southern California. These grants come from the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Carl Moyer Program ($2.3 million) and the Federal Highway Administration’s Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Program ($1.8 million).

The second site, spanning 2.75 acres at 3755 Industrial Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA, is strategically positioned close to the I-5 and the I-80 highways. It holds up to 100 electrified charging stalls and has secured a power supply of one megawatt.

“This is a testament to Voltera’s commitment to overcoming the complexities of site development and accelerating the deployment of zero-emission fleet infrastructure across California and the U.S.,” said Brett Hauser, Voltera chairman of the board Brett Hauser.

According to the release, with strong backing from infrastructure investor EQT, Voltera takes a proactive approach to site acquisition and development to accelerate project timelines and more quickly deliver power to ZEV fleet customers. In 2023, the company evaluated over 1,200 sites and reinforced its ability to effectively navigate and overcome frequent challenges that exist when assessing prime real estate for ZEV infrastructure.

“The location of charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty trucks is crucial for a sustainable energy transition in the trucking sector,” said Dawn Fenton, board chairperson, Powering America’s Commercial Transportation. “Commercial fleets require access to power near major freight routes, along with ample space for vehicles to enter, exit and maneuver. The work of PACT’s charging developer members is essential in ensuring that M/HD trucks and fleets have the necessary power infrastructure to comply with regulations. This effort is vital for accelerating transportation electrification and can serve as a strong indicator of the demand for utility services.”