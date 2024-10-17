History made: Arkansas Road Team Captain becomes first individual to receive “Change Leader” award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Road Team Captain Jessie King, a professional driver for FedEx Freight, received the Change Leader Award from the American Trucking Associations becoming the first individual to ever win the award which is usually given to companies.

“We are thrilled to see Jessie’s contributions recognized on a national level,” said Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association. “We are proud to send Jessie across the state to speak to audiences as an Arkansas Road Team Captain, where he shares his passion for the industry and invites young Arkansans to consider trucking as a career.

According to a media release, the 2024 ATA Change Leaders were named for their commitment to creating a culture of acceptance and belonging for their employees. King was recognized alongside two companies, and he is the first individual to ever receive the change leader award. He was honored for his commitment to educating, encouraging and empowering employees and helping them succeed in their careers.

”Whether he is delivering freight, encouraging his colleagues or sharing his passion for trucking with students and drivers around Arkansas, Jessie makes our industry a better, more inclusive place to work.”

King’s dedication to the Arkansas Road Team, where he serves as a safety advocate and industry ambassador, is a testament to his leadership and passion for promoting an inclusive workplace, according to the release. His work not only champions road safety but also creates a sense of belonging and acceptance within the trucking community.

“The trucking industry is a vibrant source of quality careers for Americans from all walks of life, said Sarah Rajtik, ATA COO. “It is a place where individuals can find acceptance, belonging and personal fulfillment, serving as the glue that keeps America together. ATA believes that diversity has been a key factor in the industry’s past and present success,” . “The purpose of the ATA Change Leader Award is to recognize ATA members who are committed to fostering a culture of acceptance and belonging for their employees.”

Other ATA Change Leader Award winners include

Atlas World Group for their work in developing a modern, comprehensive DEI training course, ensuring that all employees have access to relevant and effective education.

Ceramex North America for creating several initiatives that support employee engagement and inclusion including health and wellness programs, transparent communication channels and leadership development programs.