Two new executives bring expertise to BRW’s senior leadership team

OXFORD, Ala. – Two outstanding leaders have been appointed to new roles at BRW to further strengthen the company’s executive leadership team.

According to a company press release, Derek Walcott has been appointed executive vice president of strategy and administration and Tim Comstock as executive vice president of operations. Both individuals bring extensive experience and expertise to their respective roles.

“Derek’s expertise in administration and his strategic approach to organizational management make him a valuable addition to our BRW executive team,” said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. “His leadership will be crucial as we continue to grow and adapt to the evolving demands of our industry.

Walcott will lead the company’s strategic and administrative functions, including human resources, legal, marketing, finance and safety. Walcott brings a wealth of experience in corporate administration, with a proven ability to implement strategic initiatives that drive organizational effectiveness and compliance according to the release.

A dynamic leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the trucking and logistics industry, his previous roles have included business development, operations, strategic planning, security and administration.

“Walcott’s team-first mentality connects organizations to drive strategic, operational and revenue growth across all business units,” the company said in the release. “Walcott has specific expertise in Government and Defense markets and has held key division leadership roles with multiple organizations that have surpassed $100 million in yearly revenue.”

Walcott’s previous experience includes leading Owner-Operator, Asset and Brokerage organizations such as Mercer Transportation, Bennett Motor Express, Bennett Heavy & Specialized and Ace Doran. He is a longstanding member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and is a member of the Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA) classified community.

Comstock joins BRW with a distinguished track record in operational excellence. In his new role as BRW executive vice president of pperations, Comstock will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across all divisions of trucking, logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment. With a keen focus on innovation and process improvement, Comstock aims to enhance BRW’s fully integrated service offerings while continuing the new momentum growth enterprise wide, further solidifying the company’s reputation as a trusted partner in the supply chain industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the BRW family,” said Mike White, CFO of BRW. “His extensive experience in operations management and his commitment to driving results will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and deliver unparalleled service to our customers nationwide.”

Comstock launched his career in transportation with Mercer Transportation Company, where he was responsible for 2,300+ Owner Operators, Truck Coordinators, the OD Permit Department, the International Department and Government Specialized Services. After his time with Mercer, he was Vice President of Eagle Freight Solutions LLC while also the Logistics Manager at Peregrine Transportation Company.