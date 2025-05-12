Daimler recalls trucks for reduced brake performance

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Daimler Trucks North America, is recalling certain models due to a reduced brake performance.

The recall includes approximately 68 trucks.

“Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2025 Freightliner 114SD, Business Class M2, Cascadia, and Western Star 49X vehicles,” the NHTSA said. “The air tank capacity may be too small, resulting in reduced braking performance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, ‘Air Brake Systems.'”

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed July 6. A second notice will be sent once the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1019.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.