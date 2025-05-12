PrePass and NECS Fleet Solutions join forces

PHOENIX, Ariz. — PrePass and NECS Fleet Solutions are forging a strategic partnership to transform fleet management by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“This partnership with NECS Fleet Solutions marks a significant milestone for PrePass,” said Chris Murray, president, PrePass. “By combining our innovative technology with NECS’s deep compliance expertise, we are empowering fleets to operate more efficiently and safely. Our joint efforts will provide fleet operators with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

Merging Tech

According to a press release, the collaboration merges PrePass bypass and toll payment technology with NECS Fleet Solutions’ domain expertise, consulting and managed services platform for compliance and tax recovery.

“Together, they are set to redefine industry standards and deliver unique value to fleet operators,” the release said.

Reducing Admin Burdens

The partnership significantly reduces the administrative burden on fleets to keep up with a complex and dynamic regulatory environment by integrating PrePass advanced bypass and toll payment services with NECS Fleet Solutions’ comprehensive compliance managed services platform, according to the release.

“Fleets will be freed from resource-draining, error-prone manual maintenance of driver and vehicle data across multiple platforms,” the release said. “This seamless integration will improve accuracy and streamline operations, enabling fleet managers to focus on strategic initiatives rather than administrative tasks.”

Fleet operators will benefit from the timely and automated transmission of credentials required for weigh station bypass, along with vehicle information that minimizes the risk of toll violations. This proactive approach ensures that fleets remain compliant and efficient, reducing downtime and operational disruptions while focusing staff on business-critical activities.

Enhancing Performance and Safety

According to the release, with this comprehensive solution, fleets can more effectively manage their safety and compliance programs, leveraging real-time data and insights to make informed decisions that enhance overall performance and safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with PrePass to offer a truly integrated solution for fleet management,” said Dave Fuhs, CEO, chairman, NECS Fleet Solutions. “Our combined strengths will help fleets reduce operational costs and improve compliance, ultimately leading to safer roads and more efficient operations.”