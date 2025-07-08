TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Daimler Trucks, Great Dane Trailers issue recalls

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Daimler Trucks, Great Dane Trailers issue recalls
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Daimler Trucks, Great Dane Trailers issue recalls
Safety concerns prompt Daimler Trucks and Great Dane recalls.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and Great Dane Trailers are recalling certain models.

Daimler Trucks North America

“Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) is recalling certain 2026 Freightliner Cascadia Fifth Gen vehicles,” the NHTSA said. “The compressed natural gas fuel line was routed incorrectly, allowing it to chafe and damage wiring harnesses and brake lines.

Remedy

DTNA inspected and rerouted the compressed natural gas fuel line, as necessary free of charge. All vehicles have been remedied. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1021.

Great Dane

Grate Dane is issuing a recall for improperly tightened roll-up door bolts. A roll-up door that sticks and requires greater force to open or close may move too fast, increasing the risk of injury.

“Great Dane Trailers is recalling certain 2026 Champion dry van trailers,” the NHTSA said. “The roll-up door operator bolts may not have been properly tightened and increasing the force required to open or close the door.”

Remedy

Dealers will tighten the operator bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Aug. 22.  Owners may contact Great Dane customer service at 1-877-369-3493.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE