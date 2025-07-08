Get set for fun! The 2025 Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks off Thursday

WALCOTT, Iowa — Drivers, start your engines — and roll on in to the Iowa 80 Truckstop for this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree!

The three-day event kicks off Thursday, July 10, and continues through Saturday, July 12, and will be held rain or shine. Admission and parking are free, and the entire event is open to the public. It’s good, clean fun for the entire family.

As always, the Jamboree features a Super Truck Beauty Contest, an antique truck display, the Iowa pork chop cookout, Trucker Olympics, two nights of fireworks displays, live music and more.

“The Jamboree wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Iowa 80 staff, along with all the volunteers who brave the summer heat to make sure it’s a success,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group.

Little Texas is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 11th at 7:00 PM on the Jamboree main stage according to Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the Iowa 80 Group.

“You’ll remember Little Texas for their iconic songs ‘God Bless Texas,’ ‘Amy’s Back in Austin’ and ‘You and Forever and Me,’” DeBaillie said.

Little Texas has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and five Academy of Country Music Awards, winning Top Vocal Group of the Year in 1993. In addition, the group was nominated for three CMA awards, winning Album of the Year in 1994.

Also performing on the main stage this year are four Quad City favorites: The Jimmy Welty Band, Casey Muessigmann, Angela Meyer and the Western Stars, and the Dani Lynn Howe Band.

The 2025 Walcott Truckers Jamboree will be held July 10th-12th at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa. Admission and parking are FREE! Concerts are FREE! Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds courtesy of TBK Financial’s LoadPay. Check concert dates and times and see the full schedule at truckersjamboree.com.

“So park your truck (or your car), put on your sunscreen and head outside for another memorable Walcott Truckers Jamboree!” Meier said.