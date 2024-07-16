TheTrucker.com
Dana Inc. names new commercial vehicle business unit president 

By Dana Guthrie -
Brian Pour has been tapped as the new Senior Vice President and President of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. 

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dana Inc. has appointed Brian Pour as senior vice president and president of Dana commercial vehicle drive and motion systems. 

“We are pleased to be adding a distinguished leader in our industry, such as Brian, to Dana’s leadership team,” said Dana Chairman and CEO James Kamsickas. “He brings proven global experience to this role, including an extensive background in the mobility, commercial, and industrial markets. His deep technical and operational background, international and general management experience, and an acute understanding of the broader mobility market uniquely positions him to lead Dana’s Commercial Vehicle Business Unit.” 

Pour succeeds Aziz Aghili, who recently retired from Dana. Pour will step into the position effective July 22. 

With more than 30 years of experience in developing, managing, and leading global businesses within the mobility industry, Pour spent the past seven years as president and CEO of Auria Solutions Ltd., a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal and aerodynamic solutions. 

Prior to leading Auria, Pour served as the global COO of International Automotive Components (IAC), after having spent the previous eight years on international assignment in China as the vice president of IAC Asia. Before joining IAC, Pour held key technical and operational leadership roles with both Lear Corp. and Textron Automotive in the U.S. and Japan, where he spent three years. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

