Leonard’s Express’ partnering with Optimal Dynamics

NEW YORK — In hopes of significant value, both on and off the road, Optimal Dynamics, a company that touts itself as “the pioneer in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies,” announced a partnership with Leonard’s Express, a transportation services provider. The goal of the partnership, according to a release, is to “elevate processes, technology, and communication. This partnership with Optimal Dynamics enables Leonard’s Express to focus on its core value of innovation while planning for long-term success.”

“After extensive market research and vendor evaluation, we found Optimal Dynamics to have the science, the technology, and the team to transform our internal operations,” said Michael McGovern, Executive Vice President of Operations at Leonard’s Express. “Optimal Dynamics will ensure peak performance and enable us to efficiently scale the business.”

In its processes, Optimal Dynamics’ artificial decision intelligence “takes in all data points from requirements to preferences, plans holistically throughout the network, and accounts for future uncertainties that arise. Removing guesswork and enabling the team to make swift, confident load acceptance and dispatch decisions was the key to continuous improvement at Leonard’s Express,” the release stated.

Both Optimal Dynamics and Leonard’s Express hope for substantial benefits, notably in enhancing driver experience and optimizing planning processes. Success means drivers can anticipate improved miles, home time alignment, and heightened synergy with company objectives, the release states.

Simultaneously, planners stand to gain from optimized load acceptance recommendations, enabling swift, confident decision-making devoid of reliance on gut feeling and manual calculations.

“We are excited to partner with Leonard’s Express, prioritizing advancements in driver experience and operational efficiency,” expressed Daniel Powell, Co-founder and CEO at Optimal Dynamics. “Our partnership is anchored in a shared vision to empower carriers with artificial decision intelligence that enables organizational scale and increased throughput.”