Kriete acquires La Crosse Truck Center

By Dana Guthrie -
Kriete acquires La Crosse Truck Center
Kriete Truck Centers recently acquired La Crosse Truck Center in La Crosse, Wis, authorizing Kriete to sell and service Mack trucks in both La Crosse and Mauston and Isuzu Trucks in La Crosse. (Courtesy of Kriete Truck Centers)

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kriete Truck Centers, headquartered in Milwaukee with 10 locations across Wisconsin, has acquired La Crosse Truck Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our ability to serve customers across the state and provide our associates with additional opportunities to learn and grow,” said Kriete Truck Centers President and CEO David Kriete. “As stewards of our brands, our community and our customers, we couldn’t be more excited about this key milestone in achieving our mission.”

The acquisition authorizes Kriete to sell and service Mack trucks in both La Crosse and Mauston and Isuzu trucks in La Crosse.

“Congratulations to Kriete Truck Centers for its investment and acquisition to expand its service and support to the La Crosse and Mauston areas of Wisconsin,” said President of Mack Trucks North America Jonathan Randall. “Just as Mack continues to invest in our customers through products and services, our dealers continue to invest in the Mack brand.”

In parallel with this acquisition, Kriete Truck Centers’ existing La Crosse location will undergo a major facility renovation.

“All of us at Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., are excited to welcome Kriete Truck Centers to the Isuzu family,” said President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. Shaun Skinner. “We look forward to working with Kriete in continuing to support customers.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

