DAT adds 2 to leadership team

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics (DAT) announced the appointment of two new leaders for its product and security organizations.

Jeff Clementz has been appointed as DAT’s chief product officer and Erika Voss as DAT’s vice president of information security, according to a news release.

Clementz has 25 years of experience in the industry. The news release notes that he “has success in managing networks and marketplaces, fraud, payments and e-commerce platforms, which aligns with DAT’s mission to make it easier for freight carriers, brokers and shippers to do business together.”

“As we scale DAT and use AI to help customers address their most urgent and complex challenges, we welcome Clementz’s product thought leadership and capabilities to lead and bring innovative technology products and services to market,” said DAT President & CEO Satish Maripuri.

Clementz was most recently the president and chief executive officer at Shift, an e-commerce platform for the auto industry. He has also worked as senior vice president and general manager of Walmart’s Marketplace, where he was responsible for building the retail giant’s foundational commerce platforms. He also held product and operations positions in leadership at PayPal and Intel.

As for Voss, DAT officials say her “vision and expertise will be integral to DAT’s commitment to ensure DAT Systems are at the forefront of the best cyber security possible, given the growing threats of cybercrime, which will make a great impact on our network governance and our fight against fraud.”

Voss previously was vice president of security and engineering at Capital One, a Fortune 500 financial services corporation. She led all facets of security and engineering, including policies, procedures and best practices for application security, access control, authentication, third-party risk management and intrusion detection, according to the news release.

Voss has also held information security leadership positions at Salesforce and Oracle.

“Trust is a core foundation in DAT culture and products,” Maripuri said. “I’m excited to have Erika join DAT and lead our information security initiatives to ensure that DAT delivers the most trusted marketplace for freight.”