Viral video shows big rig flying off I-30 bridge in Texas

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A truck driver survived a harrowing ride off of an Interstate 30 bridge near Dallas.
In a video that has now gone viral on Reddit, dash camera footage from another rig shows the wreck, which happened in December 2023, as it happens.
See the video below.
The driver sustained only minor injuries, police said.
Bridge height is not the problem…
byu/Educational_Sock2409 inTruckers
SO glad no one was hurt seriously!!! Big rigs have it rough all over especially in heavy traffic. I don’t know what caused this rig to go off the bridge, but swerving to avoid an idiot in a car would not surprise me at all.