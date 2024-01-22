TheTrucker.com
Viral video shows big rig flying off I-30 bridge in Texas

By John Worthen -
The driver of an 18-wheeler that flew off an Interstate 30 bridge near Dallas in December 2023 survived with only minor injuries. (Courtesy: Truckers via Reddit)

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A truck driver survived a harrowing ride off of an Interstate 30 bridge near Dallas.

In a video that has now gone viral on Reddit, dash camera footage from another rig shows the wreck, which happened in December 2023, as it happens.

See the video below.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

SO glad no one was hurt seriously!!! Big rigs have it rough all over especially in heavy traffic. I don’t know what caused this rig to go off the bridge, but swerving to avoid an idiot in a car would not surprise me at all.

