DAT names Jana Galbraith as chief people officer

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics is announcing the appointment of Jana Galbraith as chief people officer (CPO).

“Jana is a dynamic and strategic leader with a proven track record of building strong, high-performing teams and fostering cultures that enable people to thrive,” said Jeff Clementz, DAT’s CEO and president. “Her experience guiding organizations through growth and transformation will be invaluable as we scale our business and strengthen our position as the most trusted freight marketplace and analytics provider. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and help shape the future of DAT.”

Looking for Top Talent

According to a company press release, Galbraith will lead DAT’s people strategy, talent development and organizational culture initiatives. She will work to ensure the company attracts, retains and empowers top talent to further drive innovation and growth.

Proven Leadership

Galbraith is a seasoned people and operations leader. She has more than 20 years of experience developing HR functions for growing organizations. She has held leadership roles across technology, entertainment and digital media companies, balancing strategic oversight with hands-on execution.

Most recently, she served as a senior vice president of people experience at Xero. She led the global HR business partnering function across the Americas, UK/EMEA, New Zealand and Australia. Galbraith she was responsible for driving HR strategy through areas including talent development, culture transformation and organizational design. She has also worked extensively with startups and high-growth companies, both in-house and as an advisor.

“DAT is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m delighted to join a company that recognizes its people as the driving force behind innovation and customer success,” Galbraith said. “I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and creating an environment where employees feel empowered to do their best work, contribute meaningfully, and grow alongside the business.”