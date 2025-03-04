TheTrucker.com
Trucking titans of the bayou: Meet the 2025 champions

By Dana Guthrie -
2025 Louisiana Truck Driving Championships Winners announced. (Photo courtesy LMTA Foundation)

BATON ROUGE, La.   The 2025 Louisiana Truck Driving Championships, presented by the LMTA Foundation, is announcing its winners. 

The two-day competition was held at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge on a specially made driving course across River Road from the L’Auberge’s main facilities.   

This year’s competition saw 80 drivers participate, each completing three tests focused on testing a driver’s knowledge and skills,” the LMTA said. “All competitors were required to provide safe driving records, including a zero-accident report for the year.”

Scored Categories
The scored categories were as follows: 
  • The written examination is an hour-long test that measures competitors’ knowledge of the trucking industry, safe driving rules, first aid, and firefighting. 
  • The pre-trip inspection tests the driver’s ability to thoroughly investigate the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMSCA) pre-trip inspection. Each driver is tasked with finding defects planted on a test vehicle within a limited time. 
  • The field test course sees contestants drive a vehicle through the specially designed course with problems designed to simulate conditions they may encounter during the everyday operation of a truck.  
Competition Classes

The Louisiana competition has nine classes, each with different size commercial vehicles. The classes include:

  • Step-Van
  • Straight Truck
  • 3-Axle Van
  • 4-Axle Van
  • 5-Axle Van
  • 5-Axle Tank
  • 5-Axle Flatbed
  • 5-Axle Sleeper Cab
  • Twin-Trailers

Scores in each class were calculated from each competition category, recognizing a first, second and third-place winner. Each winning contestant was recognized during the night’s Trucking Safety Awards Banquet with an award for their competition class. 

Top Champions

Also awarded from the competition were the Mechanics Award, Rookie of the Year Award, Team Award, and Overall Grand Champion.

The Mechanic’s Award was given to Corey Mitchell of FedEx Freight, with the highest pre-trip inspection score. 

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Darrin Lemoine with Walmart Transportation, as the driver with the highest score among those participating in a truck-driving championship for the first time.

XPO won the Team Award with the overall highest average score based on the scores of the competing drivers from that company.

Chad Rudesill with FedEx is the 2025 Grand Champion as the driver who receives the highest overall score during the competition. 

All first-place winners will represent the LMTA Foundation and the State of Louisiana in the 2025 American Trucking Association (ATA) National Truck Driving Championships in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 20 – 23. 

Winners of the LMTA competition are as follows: 

Step Van 

1st Place – Nicholas Burgess, Walmart 

2nd Place – Michael Brian, FedEx 

3rd Place – Mario Powell, FedEx                            

Straight Truck 

1st Place –  Place Leroy Williams, XPO                        

2nd Place – Darrin Lemoine, Walmart                        

3rd Place – Corey Mitchell, FedEx                      

3 Axle Van 

1st Place – Chad Rudesill, FedEx                        

2nd Place – David Jowers, Old Dominion Freight Line                            

3rd Place – Damien Hebert, XPO                        

4 Axle Van 

1st Place – Larry Peltier, Martin Brower                               

2nd Place – Wallace Simien, Walmart                  

3rd Place – Shelton Winn, Old Dominion Freight Line 

5 Axle Van 

1st Place – Eric Courville, FedEx                           

2nd Place – Christopher Colomb, Walmart                  

3rd Place – John McLean, Walmart                          

5 Axle Tank Truck 

1st Place – Curtis McMellon, XPO                       

2nd Place – Johnnie Long, Walmart                         

3rd Place – Patrick Rudesill, FedEx                         

5 Axle Flatbed 

1st Place – Mark Collins, Walmart                             

2nd Place – Joseph Vital, FedEx                           

3rd Place – Warren Little, FedEX                           

5 Axle Sleeper Cab 

1st Place – Patrick Bonvillian, Old Dominion Freight Line                     

2nd Place – Malcolm Taylor, FedEx                                       

3rd Place – Joseph Guidry, Walmart                                                

Twin Truck 

1st Place – Wilbur Sansom, FedEx                                             

2nd Place – Eddie Bonnet, Old Dominion Freight Line                                               

3rd Place – Michael Greene, Ergon Trucking                                         

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

