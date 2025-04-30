DAT One: Spot load posts increase 10.8% as seasonality shows strength

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The number of posted loads on DAT One increased 10.8% week over week to 2.25 million, reversing declines from the previous week and signaling high seasonality with retail goods and produce on the move.

“As importers push products into supply chains ahead of more tariff uncertainty, the number of posted van loads in DAT’s Los Angeles market increased by 32% compared to the previous week,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “Stockton, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City were the top destination markets. The average linehaul rate from Los Angeles was $1.72 a mile, up 1 cent week over week. L.A.-Las Vegas paid the highest average lane rate at $3.12 a mile.”

Truck posts, which typically rise from week 16 to week 17, fell 7.3% to 243,864. That’s a 45% decline in truck posts year over year, and the lowest week 17 total in at least nine years. Average spot rates rose marginally despite higher volumes and tighter capacity.

Dry Vans

▲ Van loads: 854,216, up 14.2% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 172,542, down 6.8%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.61 net fuel, up 1 cent

Reefers

▲ Reefer loads: 437,173, up 18.5% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 44,057, down 9.6%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.90 net fuel, up 1 cent

Flatbeds

▲ Flatbed loads: 964,251, up 5.0% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 27,265, down 7.0%

▲ Linehaul rate: $2.17 net fuel, up 1 cent

“On DAT’s Top 50 van lanes ranked by the volume of loads moved, carriers were paid an average of $1.89 a mile, unchanged for the second week and 28 cents higher than the national 7-day rolling average spot rate,” Croke said. “Reefer load-post volumes rose for the third week as produce season picked up in the U.S. Southeast and West. While load posts increased, U.S. domestic produce volumes are 23% lower year over year, and California volumes are 49% lower. Florida reefer rates jumped week over week, led by the Lakeland market, where the weekly average gained 18 cents to $1.89 a mile. Atlanta was the top destination.