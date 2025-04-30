TheTrucker.com
Big rig driver dead after semi overturns, bursts into flames in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
An 18-wheeler crash has claimed the life of a driver in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS television news reported that an 18-wheeler truck driver is dead after his truck rolled over and caught fire in San Antonia early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:12 a.m. in the 2900 block of Northeast Loop 410 near I-35.

The TV station reported that police have not yet determined what may have caused that driver to crash. Investigators have determined, however, that the 18-wheeler struck the concrete barrier and several road signs before falling on to its side. The big rig burst into flames, killing the driver.

“I was doing Uber and my passenger of course in the back was hysterical,” witness Esteban Torres Jr. told KENS. “I didn’t know what to think, it was happening so fast.”

KENS also reported that the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the fatality at the scene stating the truck driver was a 36-year-old man.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

