Big rig driver dead after semi overturns, bursts into flames in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — KENS television news reported that an 18-wheeler truck driver is dead after his truck rolled over and caught fire in San Antonia early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:12 a.m. in the 2900 block of Northeast Loop 410 near I-35.

The TV station reported that police have not yet determined what may have caused that driver to crash. Investigators have determined, however, that the 18-wheeler struck the concrete barrier and several road signs before falling on to its side. The big rig burst into flames, killing the driver.

“I was doing Uber and my passenger of course in the back was hysterical,” witness Esteban Torres Jr. told KENS. “I didn’t know what to think, it was happening so fast.”

KENS also reported that the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the fatality at the scene stating the truck driver was a 36-year-old man.