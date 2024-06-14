DAVCO ‘goes west,’ names industry veteran Tim West as company president

SALINE, Mich. — DAVCO Technology has named Tim West as new company president. DAVCO is owned by Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a global transportation technology provider.

“I am excited to join the DAVCO team,” West said. “DAVCO has provided an excellent engineered product that has been well received in the industry for decades. I’m looking forward to utilizing my background to help drive continued product development and growth across multiple market segments.”

West joins DAVCO after nearly 12 years with the Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., where he most recently served as vice president of seating and structures for the vehicle solutions division. He previously held a number of titles with the Group, including vice president of customer success; vice president of warehouse automation; senior director and product line manager for global truck seating; director and product line manager for off-road seats, trim and wipers; and director of product line management for global wire harness. Before that, he held a variety of program manager and engineering positions with companies including Honeywell, MicroMetl, American Boa and ArvinMeritor. West holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

“Tim’s leadership and well-rounded experience with on and off-highway applications will help accelerate DAVCO’s growth plan and product offerings to new, exciting industries, while continuing to provide the industry-leading solutions that our customers have come to expect,” said Mark Bara, Clarience Technologies’ president of performance solutions.