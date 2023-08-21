David Radom hired to lead sales at 160 Driving Academy

EVANSTON, Ill. — Commercial driving school 160 Driving Academy has hired David Radom as its new commercial leader.

According to a news release, Radom will be responsible for leading the company’s business-to-business sales activity and “driving enhanced revenue growth with enterprise customers for the 160 Driving Academy schools, 160 Scoring driver certification program and the Truckers Network digital facility rating application.”

Radom brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the transportation industry to 160, the news release noted.

Over the past decade, he has held senior sales leadership positions at Uber Freight, G3 Enterprises and XPO Logistics. In his most recent role at Uber, Radom led commercial sales activities and the integration of the Transplace acquisition.

“We are excited to have David join us as we continue to realize our extraordinary growth across North America,” said 160 Driving Academy founder and CEO Steve Gold. “Not only is David a proven leader with a deep understanding of the transportation industry, but he brings a significant track record of driving results for both shippers and carriers. I am excited for him to join our leadership team as we continue to scale our innovative product and service offerings to the supply chain industry.”

Radom said that the supply chain industry “continues to face a shortage of qualified and safe drivers,” adding that “160 is committed to providing the highest quality education and safest commercial driver training in the industry. With the roll-out of the Truckers Network digital platform, 160 is well-positioned to not only help create jobs but now improve the lifestyle and quality of today’s American Truck Driver. I am excited to lead the Commercial activities for the entire 160 portfolio of products and services as we continue to build strategic value to our business partners.”