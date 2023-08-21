TheTrucker.com
Man sleeping under rig dies after driver pulls from parking spot

By The Trucker News Staff
Nashville police are investigating after a man sleeping under a big rig died when the driver began pulling his rig forward. 

NASHVILLE — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer ran over him while he was asleep beneath it.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the truck driver, who had parked in an ally behind a Shell station, reported feeling a bump at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 19 when he moved the truck forward.

When he got out to investigate, the driver realized he had run over someone, police said.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office, where officials are working to identify the male using fingerprint records.

Further information about the incident was not provided by authorities. The truck driver’s name was also not released.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

