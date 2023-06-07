DDC FPO appoints Quetura Hudson to director of client management

EVERGREEN, Colo — Quetura Hudson, a 16-year team member with DDC FPO, is being promoted to director of client management, the company announced in a statement.

According to a news release, DDC FPO is “an outsourcing company that dedicates teams of professionals to serve as extensions of transportation and logistics companies.”

“We pride ourselves on quality customer care and believe it is the backbone of growth, not just for our company, but for our clients as well,” said Donna Kintop, senior vice president of client experience at DDC FPO. “Promoting from within and giving women the opportunity to apply themselves in leadership roles is also a very strong source of pride for DDC FPO.”

According to Kintop, during Hudson’s tenure as an account manager, she “has been instrumental in developing best practices and key processes and mentoring account managers.”

“Quetura has been an essential part of DDC FPO’s growth and specifically customer loyalty for the past 16 years,” Kintop added. “As director of the Client Management Team, Quetura can now share her knowledge, expertise and commitment to customer service as she leads the entire team.”

DDC FPO’s Client Management Team works with clients during all phases of engagement, the news release stated.

“We became experts in an industry, and we set a standard of servicing our clients with innovative methods across a global playing field,” Hudson said. “Effective client management is the glue that holds our relationships with customers together and makes sure our clients are kept up to date with the latest developments and opportunities.”

Hudson continued: “As we continue to advance our service and technology-based solutions, making it a priority to uphold consistent quality care throughout the entire customer journey is what ensures an optimal experience for our clients.”