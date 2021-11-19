DHL Express invests $78M to expand in Miami

PLANTATION, Fla., — DHL Express plans to invest more than $78 million to renovate and expand its existing hub facility at the Miami International Airport.

According to a DHL Express news release, “the improvements further strengthen the company’s connections and service capabilities, with added flights to and from Europe, Asia Pacific, South America – including Chile, Mexico and cities in the U.S.”

“Our Miami hub has always been a key gateway into South and Central America and the Caribbean, and with the new investments and flights, it’s fantastic to see us even more connected to the rest of the world,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas.

“This is all part of our continual drive to expand and improve our infrastructure, modernize and grow our air fleets and establish new routes. The overall results are improved flexibility, reliability and service for our customers’ ever-growing international shipping needs.”

The investment, which is part of a larger $360 million plan for the region to increase volume capacity in the DHL Express Americas network by nearly 30% by the end of 2022, includes a state-of-the-art equipment for a fully automated package sort system, the news release stated.

Additionally, the new automation increased the facility’s sorting capacity per hour by almost double. With nearly twofold warehouse space – now 206,000 sq. ft. — and twice the load positions for conveyable packages, the space fully accommodates the increased volumes ahead of the peak season, the company said.