DHL Express opens new $84.5M hub in Atlanta

PLANTATION, Fla. — Global shipping giant DHL Express has announced the grand opening of its Americas region hub based at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“With a focus on sustainability, the $84.5 million investment further strengthens the company’s connections and service capabilities between the U.S. and key global markets, increasing capacity, speeding transit times, and adding resilience to its network,” a news release stated.

Spanning 100,000 square feet, the new hub establishes direct connections between 19 cities in the Southeastern U.S. and key global markets, including Europe and major DHL hubs worldwide. Future plans involve adding flight connections to Hong Kong, Mexico, the UK and Puerto Rico.

The DHL Atlanta Hub also generates up to 50% of its on-site energy consumption through 65,000 square feet of rooftop solar panels, preventing the release of 380 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, according to DHL officials.

The remaining energy consumed on-site is sourced from renewable sources through Renewable Energy Certificates, “guaranteeing zero emissions from electricity consumption,” DHL officials said.

The hub also uses LED lights, electric forklifts, dock seals and rapid rise doors.

“The new DHL Express Atlanta Hub represents a milestone in our ongoing pursuit of sustainability and technological advancement. It also exemplifies our belief in the power of international trade and recognizes the significance of Atlanta and the Southeast U.S. in the global marketplace,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. “By fostering commerce and bridging borders worldwide, this hub not only generates economic growth but also creates job opportunities in Atlanta. We take great pride in contributing to the prosperity of the communities where people live and raise their families.”

The Atlanta hub operates as a fully automated facility, equipped with technology capable of sorting up to 20,000 pieces per hour, according to DHL.