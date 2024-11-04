Diesel prices continue the trend, by sticking to no trend

The roller coaster that is average weekly diesel prices plunged again this week falling nearly four cents from $3.573 per gallon last week to $3.536.

The Rocky Mountain region tumbled hard from $3.655 to $3.583, a drop of more than seven cents.

The Midwest Region was another that plummeted the farthest from $3.569 to $3.517 while the Gulf Coast also fell sharply from $3.230 to $3.184.

In somewhat of an anomaly, the average price in the New England region did not budge staying steady at $3.753.

The West Coast less California region made a modest move downward from $3.791 to $3.763.