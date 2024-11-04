Driving for excellence: Cast your vote in the Transition Trucking Awards which honors veterans who have transitioned into the trucking industry

Public voting for Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award, a prestigious honor coordinated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Kenworth Truck Company and Fastport, that honors military veterans who have made an outstanding transition into the commercial trucking industry will run through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

According to a media release, through a comprehensive nomination process, careful review by a selection committee, and a final public vote the program will recognize and reward America’s top rookie military veteran drivers. The winner will be announced on Dec. 13 during a special event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. This year’s top award winner will drive away in the state-of-the-art Kenworth T680, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The program will award a $10,000 prize for the runner-up and $5,000 for each remaining finalist.

The general public is invited to cast their vote l on the Transition Trucking website (https://transitiontrucking.org/vote/). A short video on each driver is also available on the Transition Trucking website’s voting page. The voting is an important determiner for the selection committee as they make their ultimate choice for the next Transition Trucking award winner.

Finalists for 2024 include:

Douglas Couch, U.S. Navy (E-5), Roehl Transport, Inc., Roehl Transport Training

Couch served in the United States Navy from 2012-2016, onboard the USS Nimitz CVN 68. Douglas worked as a Culinary Specialist 2nd Class. In this role, he oversaw 50 sailors, feeding more than 5,000 Sailors and Marines while being forward deployed. Since transitioning into the trucking industry, Douglas has driven more than 150,000 miles and has shown a true and relentless dedication to safety.

Shawn Haley, U.S. Marine Corps (E-4), Veriha Trucking LLC, Truck Driving Institute

Haley served in the Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991. During this time, he served as security for President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan, President George H. W. Bush, and First Lady Barbara Bush. Shawn became an entrepreneur who ran a successful business for 20 years. After that time, he pursued a new challenge, becoming a regional truck driver at Veriha where he enjoys seeing our great country.

Billy Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard (E-7), Werner Enterprises, Roadmaster Drivers School

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Taylor lived in many locations across the United States during his parents’ U.S. Navy careers. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 2000, and served in various assignments including Port Security and Harbor Defense, Search and Rescue, Coast Guard Cutter deployments for drug interdiction/maritime defense, and served as a recruiter. He retired with 20 years of service in 2020 as a Chief Petty Officer, Machinery Technician. Billy now drives for Werner Enterprises on the Anheuser-Busch account in Columbus, Ohio.

Cory Troxell, U.S. Army (E-7), Stevens Transport, Phoenix Truck Driving Institute

Troxell was born into service with his grandfather, father, and uncle serving with distinguished careers in the Army. Motivated by a strong sense of family pride, service, and patriotism following the events of 9/11, Cory enlisted into the Army in 2004. In 2009, Cory was severely wounded in an enemy IED attack, eventually earning him the Purple Heart. He continued to serve until his retirement in 2024. Drawing similarities to his decision to join the Army, he followed a trucking driving career path already cut by his family.

For more information, visit https://transitiontrucking.org/