TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices drop again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices drop again
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices drop again
Diesel prices fell for the second week in a row.

Though the drop was not as profound as a week ago, diesel prices did fall again this week.

Last week, the price slid by four cents. This week just a modest two cents from $3.534 to $3.514.

All regions fell slightly and none experienced an increase.

Many regions fell by around three cents per gallon.

The New England Region fell from $3.933 to $3.908 and the Lower Atlantic dropped from $3.505 to $3.470.

One of the West Coast Regions fell from $3.813 to $3.777.

The smallest drop came from the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.477 to $3.470.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE