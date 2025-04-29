Diesel prices drop again

Though the drop was not as profound as a week ago, diesel prices did fall again this week.
Last week, the price slid by four cents. This week just a modest two cents from $3.534 to $3.514.
All regions fell slightly and none experienced an increase.
Many regions fell by around three cents per gallon.
The New England Region fell from $3.933 to $3.908 and the Lower Atlantic dropped from $3.505 to $3.470.
One of the West Coast Regions fell from $3.813 to $3.777.
The smallest drop came from the Rocky Mountain Region from $3.477 to $3.470.
