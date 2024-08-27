Diesel prices drop again for the seventh straight week

Falling diesel prices for seven straight weeks is a good kind of redundant.

That is exactly where the diesel market is this week, moving down another three cents.

Last week’s national average stood at $3.688 dropping to $3.651 this week.

Each region showed a decline in price. All of them except the Central Atlantic, and two of the three West Coast regions showed a decrease of at least three cents per gallon.

New England, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain reporting regions each came in five cents below last week’s average price.

In New England the price fell from $4.019 to $3.969 while the Midwest fell from $3.674 to $3.627.

The Rocky Mountain region has fallen by nine cents in two weeks from $3.697 two weeks ago to $3.650 last week to $3.608 this week.