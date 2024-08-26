TheTrucker.com
Loads posted on DAT fall again; lowest total since 2019 

By Dana Guthrie -
DAT One reports the lowest numbers of load posted in a week since 2019.

BEAVERTON, Ore. —  DAT Freight & Analytics has painted a grim picture for the total number of loads posted on DAT One  for the week of Aug. 18-24.

According to DAT One, the total number of loads posted fell 7.6% to 1.56 million last week, down 24% year over year. It was the lowest Week 34 total since 2019. Truck posts slipped 1.6% to 327,132. 

“The linehaul rate on DAT One’s Top 50 van lanes (based on the number of loads moved) averaged $1.99 a mile, flat compared to last week but 38 cents higher than the national average,” said DAT principal analyst Dean Croke. 

According to a media release, the national average reefer linehaul rate remained flat for the fourth week on 1% less volume of loads moved. At $1.97 a mile, reefer spot rates remained almost identical to last year and 2 cents lower than the three-month trailing average. Two weeks before the Labor Day holiday and heading into Brake Safety Week, there were moderate declines across the board and little movement in linehaul rates. 

Croke also noted that this week is CVSA Brake Safety Week, a North American-wide campaign focused on brake inspections. Truckers often take time off this week to reduce their exposure to delays and inspections. 

Dry Vans 
  Van loads: 734,478, down 9.0% week over week (28% lower Y/O/Y) 
  Van equipment: 216,031, down 0.9% (13% lower Y/O/Y) 
  Linehaul rate: $1.61 net fuel, down 1 cent week over week  
  Load-to-truck ratio: 3.4, down from 3.7 
 
Reefers 
  Reefer loads: 367,065, down 7.6% week over week (32% lower Y/O/Y) 
  Reefer equipment: 64,675, down 3.8% (21% lower Y/O/Y) 
—  Linehaul rate: $1.97 net fuel, unchanged 
  Load-to-truck ratio: 5.7, down from 5.9 
 
Flatbeds 
  Flatbed loads: 462,437, down 5.5% week over week (7% lower Y/O/Y) 
  Flatbed equipment: 46,426, down 1.7% (19% lower Y/O/Y) 
—  Linehaul rate: $1.97 net fuel, unchanged 
  Load-to-truck ratio: 10.0, down from 10.4 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

