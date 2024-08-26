Loads posted on DAT fall again; lowest total since 2019 

BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics has painted a grim picture for the total number of loads posted on DAT One for the week of Aug. 18-24.

According to DAT One, the total number of loads posted fell 7.6% to 1.56 million last week, down 24% year over year. It was the lowest Week 34 total since 2019. Truck posts slipped 1.6% to 327,132.

“The linehaul rate on DAT One’s Top 50 van lanes (based on the number of loads moved) averaged $1.99 a mile, flat compared to last week but 38 cents higher than the national average,” said DAT principal analyst Dean Croke.

According to a media release, the national average reefer linehaul rate remained flat for the fourth week on 1% less volume of loads moved. At $1.97 a mile, reefer spot rates remained almost identical to last year and 2 cents lower than the three-month trailing average. Two weeks before the Labor Day holiday and heading into Brake Safety Week, there were moderate declines across the board and little movement in linehaul rates.

Croke also noted that this week is CVSA Brake Safety Week, a North American-wide campaign focused on brake inspections. Truckers often take time off this week to reduce their exposure to delays and inspections.

Dry Vans

▼ Van loads: 734,478, down 9.0% week over week (28% lower Y/O/Y)

▼ Van equipment: 216,031, down 0.9% (13% lower Y/O/Y)

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.61 net fuel, down 1 cent week over week

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 3.4, down from 3.7



Reefers

▼ Reefer loads: 367,065, down 7.6% week over week (32% lower Y/O/Y)

▼ Reefer equipment: 64,675, down 3.8% (21% lower Y/O/Y)

— Linehaul rate: $1.97 net fuel, unchanged

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 5.7, down from 5.9



Flatbeds

▼ Flatbed loads: 462,437, down 5.5% week over week (7% lower Y/O/Y)

▼ Flatbed equipment: 46,426, down 1.7% (19% lower Y/O/Y)

— Linehaul rate: $1.97 net fuel, unchanged

▼ Load-to-truck ratio: 10.0, down from 10.4