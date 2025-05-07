TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices fall once again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices fall once again.

Once again , diesel prices tick downward by another two cents.

Nationally, prices dropped from $3.514 to $3.497.

Most regions fell by a cent or two, with no region experiencing a rise in price per gallon.

The region that made the largest climb was the Midwest Region which fell from $3.456 to $3.432 and the Lower Atlantic Region that fell from $3.470 to $3.448.

East Coast 3.567
New England 3.895
Central Atlantic 3.796
Lower Atlantic 3.448
Midwest. 3.432
Gulf Coast 3.174
Rocky Mountain 3.460
West Coast 4.204
West Coast less CA 3.750
California 4.728

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

