Diesel prices jump again, but not as high

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices increased moderately this week.

While diesel prices did rise again this week, the climb was minuscule compared to recent weeks.

The price per gallon for diesel rose just over three cents from $3.837 to $3.861, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The price for diesel is also more than three cents higher than last year at this time.

No reporting region showed a decrease in it per gallon diesel price.

The largest jump came from the New England Region rising just over six cents per gallon from $3.955 to $4.021.

Four regions reported increases of less than two pennies while the Midwest Region rose by just over two pennies from $3.891 to $3.913.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

