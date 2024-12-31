Diesel prices rise continues pattern of being consistently inconsistent

Diesel prices are finishing out 2024 very inconcistetly. After falling last week, they are on the rise again marking the entire month of December without consecutive weeks of decline or increase.

Nationally, prices rose by nearly three cents per gallon from $3.476 to $3.503.

The Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions could be the main culprit in the rise with jumps of four cents in each region.

The Gulf Coast rose by just over four cents from $3.154 to $3.196 while the Rocky Mountain region jumped from $3.328 last week to $3.370

The West Coast also took a nearly four-cent leap from $4.079 to $4.110.

The West Coast minus California, however, made the biggest spike of exactly six cents from $3.645 to $3.705.

Two regions fell, but both by less than a penny.