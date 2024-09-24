TheTrucker.com
Business

Diesel prices rise for the first time in more than two months

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Diesel prices rise for the first time in more than two months
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Diesel prices rise for the first time in more than two months
A man fueling a gas tank of a truck

The streak is over.

After nine straight weeks of national decline, diesel prices rose, even if slightly, from a national average of $3.526 to $3.539 per gallon.

The major culprit was the Midwest region who had been dropping along with the trends, rose by three cents per gallon from $3.481 to $3.511. Meanwhile the Gulf Coast rose two cents from $3.172 to $3.191

The New England region fell  again this week from $3.818 to $3.797.

The East Coast and Central Atlantic saw little change.

The Lower Atlantic also fell slightly from $3.479 to $3.467

The Rocky Mountain region started going up last week and went up again this week rising from $3.588 to $3.608

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE