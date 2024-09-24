Diesel prices rise for the first time in more than two months

The streak is over.

After nine straight weeks of national decline, diesel prices rose, even if slightly, from a national average of $3.526 to $3.539 per gallon.

The major culprit was the Midwest region who had been dropping along with the trends, rose by three cents per gallon from $3.481 to $3.511. Meanwhile the Gulf Coast rose two cents from $3.172 to $3.191

The New England region fell again this week from $3.818 to $3.797.

The East Coast and Central Atlantic saw little change.

The Lower Atlantic also fell slightly from $3.479 to $3.467

The Rocky Mountain region started going up last week and went up again this week rising from $3.588 to $3.608