Indiana State Police seeks recruits for motor carrier inspectors

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for motor carrier inspectors (MCI).

The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in Fort Wayne, Lowell, Richmond, Seymour, Terre Haute, and West Harrison. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana.

Trainees must complete the 10-week Motor Carrier Inspector School scheduled to begin on March 17, 2025. The training will be conducted through a combination of in-house academy-style learning and on-the-job training. The academy-style training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Indianapolis, with housing provided. During the training, trainees will develop skills, including emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations and truck inspections.

Applicants for the position of MIC must meet the following basic requirements:

1. Be a United States citizen.

2. Be at least 21 years old by March 17, 2025.

3. Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.

4. Possess a valid driver’s license.

5. Be required to pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph exam, and a background

investigation.

6. Be required to complete a medical exam, a psychological exam, and a drug test.

7. Geographical proximity to the scale facility may be a factor in the selection process.

Trainees are paid during the MCI school and are provided with all necessary equipment. The starting salary is $52,000 and will increase to $54,000 at the end of the first year of employment. Over the next ten years, with step increases in pay, a Motor Carrier Inspector will reach an annual salary of $70,000. A retirement program will be available through PERF.

To apply for an MCI position, visit the Indiana State Police website’s careers page. Applications for the role of MCI must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.(Indianapolis time), Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. For more information about a career as a motor carrier inspector, click here.