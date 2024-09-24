TheTrucker.com
NHTSA issues recall on nearly 17,000 Daimler trucks; brake lights may not illuminate

By Dana Guthrie -
NHTSA issues recall that affects nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks due to possible failure of brake lights. (Photo courtesy Western Star)

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2024-2025 Freightliner 108SD, 2022-2025 Freightliner 114SD, Freightliner Business Class M2, 2025 Freightliner eM2, 2020-2025 Western Star 49X, 2021-2025 Western Star 47X, and 2022-2025 Western Star 57X vehicles that may be upfitted with a body lighting interface controller and replacement brake lights, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall impacts nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks. Brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes are automatically applied during an active brake assist (ABA) event.

Dealers will update the ABA software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 9. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-745-8000. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1009.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

