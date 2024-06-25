Diesel prices slightly up

A new streak has begun, but not in favor of American drivers.

According to the numbers released by the Petroleum Administration for Defense District, diesel fuel prices are either holding steady in most regions across the U. S. or have up-ticked slightly.

There is overall is a slight increase in prices nationwide from an average of $3.73 per gallon to $3.76.

The largest increases regionally are two regions on the east coast where diesel has raised on the lower Atlantic from $3.72 to $3.77 per gallon and in the New England region that jumped from 3.83 to 3.87 per gallon on average since the Father’s Day weekend.

California’s diesel prices remained largely unchanged at $4.91 per gallon since last weekend.

It is the second week in a row that prices have increased, if even slightly, after a 10-week run of falling prices that ended on the week of June 10.

According to the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, U.S. crude oil production is up 2% from 2023 to an annual average of 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024.

EIA officials say the nation should see around a 4% growth in 2025 to reach 13.7 million b/d.

The EIA also reported that current monthly diesel retail prices are meeting or just above the average price. Prices are, however, expected to dip below the average through the latter half of 2024 and then rise again heading into 2025.