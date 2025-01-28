TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices steady after huge spike earlier in January

By Bruce Guthrie -
After a large spike in price, diesel prices fell back.

After a huge spike last week, diesel prices fell back somewhat dropping from $3.715, which was an increase of more than 11 cents, to $3.659.

All but two regions fell which contributed to the drop in price. In fact, New England rose by nearly two cents from $3.944 to $3.961 while the Central Atlantic region rose slightly from $3.976 to $3.995.

The Midwest Region’s per gallon price fell the most from $3.648 to $3.568. The Gulf Coast was the a close second to the largest decline in price of all the regions plummeting from $3.455 to $3.378.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain region fell by more than five cents per gallon.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

