TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker facing multiple drug felonies after stop on I-80 in Illinois

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Trucker facing multiple drug felonies after stop on I-80 in Illinois
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Trucker facing multiple drug felonies after stop on I-80 in Illinois
A California trucker is in an Illinois jail facing multiple drug felonies.

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A California trucker is in an Illinois jail facing multiple drug felonies.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Highway Interdiction Team arrested 55-year-old Jose J. Guillen of Ontario, California for Possession of Cocaine (Class 1 Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Class X Felony), and Cocaine Trafficking (Class X Felony), according to multiple reports.

Authorities say on January 18, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 eastbound east of E. 1600th Street in Henry County — about 2 miles east of Geneseo and about 110 miles west of Joliet.

A probable cause search of the truck revealed multiple packages of suspected cocaine, weighing over 10 kilograms (22 pounds).

Guillien is being held in the Henry County jail.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE