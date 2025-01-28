Trucker facing multiple drug felonies after stop on I-80 in Illinois

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A California trucker is in an Illinois jail facing multiple drug felonies.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Highway Interdiction Team arrested 55-year-old Jose J. Guillen of Ontario, California for Possession of Cocaine (Class 1 Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (Class X Felony), and Cocaine Trafficking (Class X Felony), according to multiple reports.
Authorities say on January 18, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 eastbound east of E. 1600th Street in Henry County — about 2 miles east of Geneseo and about 110 miles west of Joliet.
A probable cause search of the truck revealed multiple packages of suspected cocaine, weighing over 10 kilograms (22 pounds).
Guillien is being held in the Henry County jail.
