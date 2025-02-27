Dot Transportation’s Orange EV truck hits 30,000 hours

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Transportation Inc. is celebrating a significant step in its journey toward sustainability: 30,000 hours of usage with its first-deployed Orange EV electric terminal truck.

“We’re proud to reach this incredible milestone with our electric terminal trucks,” said Kevin Buss, director of fleet maintenance. “These trucks have consistently supported our operations, and the 30,000-hour mark proves the durability and reliability of Orange EV’s electric terminal trucks in our high-demand environments. After more than 6 years and 30,000 hours, the Orange EV trucks are still going strong creating a safer, healthier environment for our drivers and providing benefits that extend far beyond environmental impact.”

Seeking Sustainability

According to a DTI media release, since first integrating zero-emission trucks, DTI has seen substantial operational and environmental benefits, reducing its carbon footprint while enhancing efficiency and reducing costs at its distribution centers.

“DTI chose Orange EV to assist in their transition away from diesel-powered terminal trucks to a cleaner, more sustainable option,” DTI said “After logging 30,000 hours on its first truck – deployed in 2018 – the results speak for themselves: just this one truck in DTI’s Orange EV electric terminal truck fleet has eliminated the need for an estimated 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel, reduced CO₂ emissions by more than 500 tons, and decreased operating costs through reduced maintenance, repair, and energy use.”

Charging Infrastructure

Alongside the trucks, DTI utilizes strategically-paired charging stations that ensure the trucks maintain high uptime and can operate continuously across multiple shifts without interruption. This charging infrastructure has been crucial in keeping the trucks ready for constant use, resulting in a more dependable fleet that aligns with DTI’s efficiency and environmental objectives.

“Dot Transportation has demonstrated what’s possible when a company prioritizes innovation in its fleet operations,” said Kurt Neutgens, president, CTO of Orange EV. “Now deployed for more than six years, DTI’s 30,000-hour truck is operating on its original battery pack as are all of the more than 1,300 trucks in Orange EV’s commercially deployed fleet. Built in Kansas City, Orange EV trucks have been proven to be the best terminal trucks out there – electric or diesel – and we’re proud to support DTI in setting a new standard in fleet operations.”

DTI added three more Orange EV electric trucks to their fleet, leading to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and making DTI a model for companies seeking to minimize environmental impact without sacrificing productivity, according to the release. DTI plans to add four more Orange EV trucks in 2025 and expand this successful partnership with Orange EV.