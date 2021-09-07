TheTrucker.com
Business

Drivers Legal Plan commemorates 30th anniversary

By The Trucker News Staff -
Drivers Legal Plan commemorates 30th anniversary
Brad Klepper, founder of Drivers Legal Plan, is celebrating 30 years of legal service to truckers. (Courtesy: Drivers Legal Plan)

Drivers Legal Plan, a national law firm that defends truck drivers exclusively, is celebrating more than a quarter-century of operation this month.

CAT300x250TheTrucker083021

Jim Klepper founded the company in 1991 with input from trucking industry executives who were concerned that the advent of CDL’s could lead to unnecessary traffic convictions and have detrimental effects on driver safety profiles and retention records.

“It gives me enormous pride to celebrate our 30th year in business,” said Brad Klepper, who is president of Drivers Legal Plan and is Jim Klepper’s son.

“We have been sincerely blessed to have long standing relationships with trucking companies and a highly skilled, dedicated team of employees. Over the years, we have established ourselves as America’s most experienced CDL defense law firm.”

Drivers Legal Plan defends carriers and drivers in both CDL citations and CSA violations, including both moving and non-moving, throughout the 48 contiguous United States.

“We know the courts well,” Brad Klepper said.

“We excel at securing the best possible outcomes for our clients due to our extensive legal experience across the U.S. and we are continuously learning. Particularly during the pandemic, we have adapted to the changing rules and regulations while remaining vigilantly focused on representing our clients’ interests.”

Brad Klepper’s column “Ask the Attorney” appears in the bi-monthly print edition of The Trucker. You can read it online by clicking here.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE