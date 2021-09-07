Drivers Legal Plan commemorates 30th anniversary

Drivers Legal Plan, a national law firm that defends truck drivers exclusively, is celebrating more than a quarter-century of operation this month.

Jim Klepper founded the company in 1991 with input from trucking industry executives who were concerned that the advent of CDL’s could lead to unnecessary traffic convictions and have detrimental effects on driver safety profiles and retention records.

“It gives me enormous pride to celebrate our 30th year in business,” said Brad Klepper, who is president of Drivers Legal Plan and is Jim Klepper’s son.

“We have been sincerely blessed to have long standing relationships with trucking companies and a highly skilled, dedicated team of employees. Over the years, we have established ourselves as America’s most experienced CDL defense law firm.”

Drivers Legal Plan defends carriers and drivers in both CDL citations and CSA violations, including both moving and non-moving, throughout the 48 contiguous United States.

“We know the courts well,” Brad Klepper said.

“We excel at securing the best possible outcomes for our clients due to our extensive legal experience across the U.S. and we are continuously learning. Particularly during the pandemic, we have adapted to the changing rules and regulations while remaining vigilantly focused on representing our clients’ interests.”

