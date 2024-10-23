Drivers Legal Plan gets endorsement from NCTA

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Drivers Legal Plan (DLP), a national law firm specializing in CDL ticket defense for commercial truck drivers, announced a formal endorsement by the North Carolina Trucking Association (NCTA), the non-profit organization representing the trucking industry in the state.

According to a press release issued recently, the partnership “reinforces both organizations’ commitment to supporting the trucking community and advocating for the rights of professional drivers.”

With a successful track record in defending commercial drivers against a wide range of traffic violations, DLP has consistently delivered favorable outcomes for its clients. The NCTA added that its endorsement “is a testament to DLP’s expertise, reliability, and dedication to protecting the livelihoods of professional drivers and therefore the interests of trucking companies.”

“The recent severe storms in North Carolina have had a devastating impact on our state, and the trucking industry has been hit hard,” said Ben Greenberg, President and CEO of the North Carolina Trucking Association. “It’s more crucial than ever to support our members and help protect their interests. We are proud to endorse Drivers Legal Plan, and their extensive experience in our industry makes them an ideal partner for our members.”

“We’re honored to announce our partnership with the North Carolina Trucking Association and have committed a portion of our revenue from NCTA members back to the organization,” stated Marilyn Surber, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Drivers Legal Plan. “We’re committed to offering our comprehensive legal services to NCTA members, providing them with the peace of mind and legal protection their drivers deserve on the road.”