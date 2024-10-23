Heads up, Colorado! New 2025 law bans holding phones while driving

COLORADO — In a significant move to reduce distracted driving, Colorado will implement a new law beginning Jan. 1, 2025, that prohibits people from using a mobile electronic device while driving unless they use a hands-free accessory.

CDOT will launch an awareness campaign over the next several months to ensure all Coloradans are aware of the law and best practices. The campaign will include outreach through social media, paid ads and collaboration with key stakeholders.

“This new legislation is a crucial step toward making Colorado’s roads safer for everyone,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “By encouraging drivers to focus solely on the task of driving, we can reduce the number of distracted driving incidents and prevent crashes that often come with such behavior. This law aligns with best practices from across the nation and reflects our commitment to protecting all road users, whether in a vehicle, on a bike or walking.”

According to CDOT’s 2024 Driver Behavior Report, 77% of Colorado drivers admitted to using their phones while driving, with 45% saying a hands-free feature in their car would stop them from using their phone.

Studies show that using a mobile device while driving increases the risk of a crash by two to six times.

According to a CDOT press release, distracted drivers pose a particularly high risk to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicyclists. From 2015 to 2023, deaths among pedestrians and bicyclists increased by 50% and 112.5%, respectively, while Colorado’s population grew by less than 8% during the same period.

As of January 2025, 30 states will have a ban on using hand-held devices while driving. The new law prohibits the use of cellphones for drivers and aims to reduce crashes and fatalities caused by distracted driving.

“Colorado joins 29 other states in prohibiting the use of hand-held mobile devices while driving,” CDOT said in the release. “States with similar laws have reported decreases in distracted driving crashes. In Michigan, a 2023 law banning hand-held cellphone use led to a 12.8% decrease in distracted driving crashes within the first year.”

Penalties for violating the new law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense. First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory. Repeat offenders face higher fines and more license suspension points.

“For a long time, troopers have been able to detect when someone is driving distracted by a vehicle weaving between lanes, delayed starts at stop signs and lights, not to mention seeing a phone or other device in a driver’s hand,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This legislation allows us to address risky and careless behaviors in a proactive way to increase the safety of all roadway users.”

As the January 2025 deadline approaches, CDOT is urging all drivers to begin putting down their phones when driving, ensuring they are prepared when the law takes effect. Drivers are encouraged to acquire hands-free accessories such as dashboard mounts and car speakerphone systems to comply with the new law.

The law includes exemptions for individuals reporting emergencies, utility workers, code enforcement officers, animal protection officers, first responders and individuals in parked vehicles. These exceptions ensure that critical communications are not hindered in emergency or essential service situations. To learn more about Colorado’s hands-free law, visit codot.gov/handsfreeco.