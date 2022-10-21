E2open expands partnership with Uber Freight

AUSTIN, Texas – E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is expanding its partnership with Uber Freight.

The partnership will provide a real-time rating solution within e2open’s Transportation Management System application, a news release stated.

“The Carrier Highlight is a new core capability enabled by e2open’s multi-tenant environment that offers all shippers an instant comparison of real-time transportation rate options against both contract and spot rates currently available in their network,” according to the news release.

Uber Freight is the first preferred carrier partner showcased in the application.

Through direct integration with Uber Freight’s digital freight brokerage, e2open compares real-time rates against existing network rates and provides 24/7 access with 100% tendered acceptance. E2open TMS users are presented with savings opportunities during shipment planning, with the possibility to tender the shipment at a lower cost.

“In today’s changing market, building resilient supply chains and utilizing real-time freight are crucial for business success,” Laurent Hautefeuille, head of strategy and business development at Uber Freight, said. “At Uber Freight, we’ve built one of the world’s largest managed transportation networks and support shippers with reduced overhead costs and flexible, scalable operations. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with e2open and support pricing decisions with new embedded features to help shippers secure optimal rates into the future.”

The Carrier Highlight offers all shipper users access to the list of featured transportation providers, even if the carrier is not in the shipper’s network. The shipper can onboard the selected carrier to benefit from the current rate reduction and use the new carrier partner for future load savings.

In addition, carriers in the network are afforded exposure to more shippers.

“Shippers need ways to optimize their transportation spend to win when rates are rising and when they are falling,” said Peter Hantman, chief operating officer at e2open. “Together with our partners, e2open is focused on adding value for our clients and helping them realize more efficiency in their supply chains.”