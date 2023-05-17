Elite Truck Accessories announces merger with 4 State Trucks

DALLAS — Elite Truck Accessories has joined the 4 State Trucks family of companies.

The official announcement was made May 9, according to a news release.

“This joint effort is the first of many exciting growth initiatives we have planned over the next few years.” said Bryan Martin, President of 4 State Trucks. “We have worked very well with John in years past, and I can’t tell you how truly excited we are to have him ‘sign on’ with us to grow our customer base in the Lone Star State. At the end of the day, we just want to have the opportunity to reach more customers, each and every day.”

John White, owner of Elite Truck Accessories, said that his company is “fired up to unite with 4 State Trucks in our mutual efforts to expand providing parts beyond the DFW Metro, and throughout the entire region…”

White added: “The addition of crash repair parts, as well as general repair parts to our already extensive offering of chrome and accessories is going to be monumental, as it pertains to taking care of Texas truckers.”

4 State Trucks, founded in 1979, provides heavy-duty truck parts to the aftermarket industry, the news release stated. They offer a wide range of accessories, collision repair parts, maintenance parts, as well as four regional warehouses throughout the U.S.

Chrome Shop Mafia, a division of 4 State Trucks, provides truck designs, customization, as well as parts and accessories for big rigs.

Elite Truck Accessories was founded in 2010 and has built a reputation in the Dallas area for being the “go-to” for truckers, dealerships, up-fitters and repair shops to obtain their chrome and accessories for semi-trucks, the news release stated.

“We are delighted to partner with Elite Truck Accessories,” said Brice Martin, vice president of 4 State Trucks. “They share our core values and vision for accelerating the growth of the truck parts distribution in Texas and surrounding states, while maintaining the strong relationships with our customers, suppliers and employees.”