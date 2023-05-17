Volvo Group launches augmented reality safety app for its electric big rigs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Group says it’s the first truck manufacturer to launch an augmented reality (AR) safety app for electric trucks that’s designed specifically to support first responders in an emergency.

According to a company statement, the app is developed “to deliver instant, valuable information from the electric truck to the emergency services team arriving on the scene to guide them in real-time and ensure safe rescue conditions.”

“Volvo Group’s overall ambition is to deliver 100% safe products,” said Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer with Volvo Group. “We are proud to be at the forefront of the electric truck revolution with high-performing solutions, but we also recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of first responders who are called to an emergency should an incident with an electric vehicle occur.

Stenqvist described the new AR app as “a powerful tool that can support the emergency services to quickly and safely secure the site, while minimizing the risk of injury to themselves and others.”

The Emergency Response Guide app, now available for download free of charge from the Android and the Apple stores, provides safety information for all Volvo Group heavy electric truck brands, including Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and Mack Trucks.

For Mack electric trucks, the AR features will be added during June 2023, according to a news release.

By using a combination of connectivity, camera, sensors, 3D modeling and augmented reality overlays, the safety app can provide first responders with a detailed view of the vehicle, the news release stated.

It offers information on the location of high-voltage cables, battery packs and other key components, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to safely shut down the electric vehicle’s power supply in case of an emergency.

The safety app has been developed by a team of experts at Volvo Group’s Research and Development facilities in Sweden, France and the United States. Apart from augmented reality information and 3D models, the app also contains all safety documentation relating to the electric truck, which will be accessible to the app user once the truck is identified, the news release noted.

“The safety app has been tested in a variety of real-world scenarios and has received positive feedback from first responders who have tried it in the field,” said Vincent Barnoux, AR expert and business solution engineer at Volvo Group.