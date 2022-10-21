EPA SmartWay program names Penske a high performer

READING, Penn. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay program has recognized Penske Logistics as a high performer in a pair of clean transportation categories.

Penske earned the listing in the Truck Carrier Carbon Metrics and Logistics Freight Management categories, according to a news release.

SmartWay Partners annually submit efficiency and air quality performance data to the EPA. The SmartWay program noted that a high performer consumes less fuel for every mile traveled and for every ton of freight that is moved.

A company can earn entry to the Truck Carrier Carbon Metrics list by being among the fewer than 10% of all SmartWay carriers that operate fleets efficiently enough to earn placement for reduced carbon emissions, according to SmartWay.

SmartWay also placed Penske on their Logistics Freight Management list for being among the 5% of SmartWay logistics companies that meet the emissions and carrier selection criteria.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by the SmartWay program as a high performer,” Marc Althen, Penske logistics president, said. “We are dedicated to reducing the carbon footprints of our own fleet and that of our customer’s operations.”