UTA convention speaker to focus on new technologies

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Yunsu Park, director for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, will speak Nov. 10 at the 2022 Used Truck Association Convention in National Harbor, Maryland.

Yunsu will speak to the convention on new technologies in the transportation sector and those that will come in the future.

Yunsu has been working in truck transportation for nearly 25 years, with much of his career focused on freight efficiency. He began his career at Navistar, where he held positions in finance and engine development.

After Navistar, Yunsu was the chief technology and chief operating officer at a startup that provided a platform to fleets to incentivize fuel-efficient driving behaviors. He has been working with NACFE since.

The 23rd Annual UTA Convention is Nov. 9-12 at the Gaylord National Resort on the Potomac River in National Harbor, Maryland.

Those who want to attend the event can register at https://www.uta.org/page/UTA-convention